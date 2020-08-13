Rapper who refused Bollywood to become voice of poor

Dule, from the Dalit neighborhood, previously called “untouchables” and thought about at the bottom of India’s caste hierarchy, states he has actually lastly discovered his contacting rap music.

But he is not thinking about Bollywood and desires to blog about the day-to-day battles of India’s poor.

Born to a poor household in the eastern state of Orissa, likewise called Odisha, Dule studied difficult to become a college graduate. But with couple of task chances readily available, he turned to daily-wage tasks in cities.

And now his raw videos and gritty lyrics are drawing in a lot of attention online, consisting of from Bollywood music manufacturers and effective Indian rap artists.

Video by Vandana Vijay