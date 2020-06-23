Rapper Tray Savage Dead at 26 After Fatal Shooting

Rapper Tray Savage is dead after being fatally shot in the South Side of Chicago.

A spokesperson for the Cook County Coroner confirmed to E! News that the rapper née Kentray Young died at age 26. Additionally, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department told E! News that a 26-year-old male was “shot in the neck and shoulder” while driving in his car on Friday around 11 a.m. local time. They said he was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Multiple outlets report that Tray was driving his girlfriend to her house in the area at the time of the shooting.

Authorities also unveiled that witnesses at the scene reported seeing a “white SUV, possibly a Mazda” speeding far from the site of the crash.

The incident is under investigation and you will find no suspects at now.

Celebrity Deaths: 2020’s Fallen Stars

Savage rose to fame thanks to his popular songs “I Got the Mac” and “Faces.” He was also a member of Chief Keef and the late Fredo Santana‘s record label Glory Boyz Entertainment or Glo Gang as it’s referred to.

Chief Keef and other members of the group have yet to deal with Tray’s death.