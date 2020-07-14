Rapper Tory Lanez Arrested On Felony Gun Charge, Cops Find Megan Thee Stallion Injured At The Scene

Rapper Tory Lanez was arrested Sunday on a felony gun charge after a fun-filled weekend of breaking social distancing protocols with his buddy Megan Thee Stallion went horribly wrong.

According to TMZ, police officers allegedly responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles around 4:30 a.m. where the 27-year-old artist, born Daystar Peterson, and the Hot Girl Summer crooner had been partying shortly before the arrest.

As the story goes, when the law enforcement arrived, witnesses told them people were arguing in an SUV before someone fired shots in the air and the vehicle took off. Officers were able to grab a description and track down the vehicle, finding Tory, Megan, and another unidentified woman inside.

Cops searched the car upon locating the group and that’s where they found the concealed weapon. The Say It singer was arrested, while the 25-year-old Houston-born rapper was reportedly taken to the hospital for an injury to her foot, believed to be from broken glass on the floor of the vehicle. Police told the outlet four gun shell casings were recovered from the scene outside the home, so, we can assume at least that many shots were fired based on the report.

Tory did not stay in custody for long, as reports show he was released on a $35,000 bond on Sunday. As for Megan, she has been listed as a “victim” in the incident. Neither party has responded to requests for a comment, but we sure hope they’re both doing well after that ordeal!

But wait, where did things go wrong?!

We mean, the duo was seen partying it up with Miz Kylie Jenner at her house late on Saturday night just hours before all of this went down, after all! Could the makeup mogul be involved in any way??

As we reported, their hangout already created quite a buzz since Megan was seemingly pretty close to Jordyn Woods back when the whole Khloé Kardashian–Tristan Thompson cheating scandal and fallout with the KarJenner fam happened. But we can’t help but think Jordy’s probably glad she missed out on that chill session now… heck, even the ever-brand conscious KUWTK star (and momager Kris Jenner) might be concerned about this casual association, too.

Quite the turn of events to go from poolside Instagram Live shenanigans to central bookings and the hospital in one night! Maybe they’ll stay masked up at home from now on? Doubtful, but maybe! Perezcious readers, got anything to say about all of this? Sound OFF (below) in the comments section.