Rapper Silento charged after allegedly threatening two strangers with a hatchet

The rapper was arrested and charged with attack with a fatal weapon and is being kept in prison on $105,000 bail, the Los Angeles County district lawyer’s workplace stated.

The declared attack happened while he was out on bail for another arrest in Orange County, authorities stated.

He is set up to be arraigned onFriday It is unclear whether he has actually kept a lawyer. An e-mail looking for remark from his supervisor was not instantly returned.

If founded guilty, Silento might get a optimum of 6 years in jail.

The 22-year-old Atlanta rapper and vocalist had a significant hit in 2015 with “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).”

The tune’s dance-along video rapidly drew countless YouTube views and brought tv looks for Silento.

He launched an album, “Fresh Outta High School,” in 2018.

