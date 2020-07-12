Rapper Lil Marlo Shot & Killed While Driving On Atlanta Highway

Rapper Lil Marlo was shot and killed late Saturday night while driving down an Atlanta highway. He was just 30 yrs . old, and a father of two kids.

According to police force sources at the scene who later spoke to TMZ, the rapper was driving down Interstate 285 at some time very late Saturday night. Cops received a call at that time for a car accident, so when they arrived, they determined Lil Marlo had crashed his car because he’d been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related: Amanda Kloots Shares Heartbreaking Tribute For Late Husband Nick Cordero

The investigation to date hasn’t resulted in any suspects, but police are confident it was an incident of a targeted hit on the rapper while he was driving through the city. A police official added more, telling the media outlet (below):

“At this time, investigators believe the victim was the intended target of the gunfire and they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.”

The Medical Examiner later confirmed the cause of death of the person — real name, Rudolph Johnson — amid their very own investigation following the fact.

Rapper Lil Yachty was one of the primary to break the news of his fellow artist’s death on Sunday morning, noting in a social media post that the 2 had just produced a song together in the recent past. While not as popular nationwide as some of his contemporaries like Yachty, Migos, and Lil Baby, Lil Marlo had also been signed to the Quality Control label at the time of his death, and he’d recorded several major hits through them, including 1st N 3rd, and F*** ’em.

Worse yet, the slain rapper results in a son and a daughter, both young children and both adorable little children whom that he praised in a recent Instagram post before his death:

Ugh… so, so sad. And at 30 yrs . old, Lil Marlo was much too young to be taken away like this. Such an awful tragedy.

Atlanta police continue steadily to investigate the murder; at this time, no arrests have been produced in the shooting.

Related: Man Critically Injured After Firework Explodes In His Hand…

Our thoughts and prayers are with Lil Marlo’s two kids, as well as with the rest of his family, friends, and loved ones. We can’t even imagine what they must be going through today. So, so sad to see a young life taken so early like this.

Rest in Peace…