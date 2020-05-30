Rapper Killer Mike Issues Tearful Plea For Peace: ‘It Is The Responsibility Of Us’

Rapper Killer Mike is certainly one of many urging protestors to be non-violent whereas demonstrating.

In his hometown of Atlanta, the Grammy Award winner joined T.I., Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Police Chief Erika Shields on Friday to share methods to method protests peacefully.

The Run The Jewels founder, whose father was a police officer in Georgia within the 1940s, mentioned witnessing George Floyd‘s tragic demise made him “mad as hell,” although he has “a lot of love and respect for police officers.” He shared: