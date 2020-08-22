Rapper Ice-T jokes Trump has ‘more friends in jail than me’ after Steve Bannon’s arrest

Bannon, 66, was aboard a $28 million private yacht owned by a Chinese billionaire when he was arrested on fraud charges Thursday early morning in the Long Island Sound near Westbrook, Conn, according to reports.

Bannon then pleaded not guilty in federal court in Manhattan after being prosecuted with 3 others who are implicated defrauding donors to the online fundraising project called “We Build the Wall” that raised $25 million.

He was launched on a $5 million bond and required to the airwaves to promote his innocence, calling his arrest a “political hit job.”

“Everybody knows I love a fight,” Bannon stated. “You know, I was called ‘Honey Badger’ for many years. You know a honey badger doesn’t give. So you know I’m in this for the long haul. I’m in this for the fight.”

The ex-Trump project designer signed up with a list of previous Trump partners– linked to the president either through his organisations or project– to be charged with criminal offenses. Many of the charges originate from the Robert Mueller examination into Russian election meddling in 2016.

Others on the list consist of Roger …