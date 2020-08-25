Rapper Ice Cube Turns On Democrats

The rapper Ice Cube appeared to partially switch on the Democratic Party over the weekend when he made a video called “What’s in it for the Black community?” In the video, he advised black Americans to make both Democrats and Republicans make their vote in the 2020 election.

The rapper was influenced to make this video after he ended up being doubtful of the messaging at last week’s Democratic National Convention, that included speeches by Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and Hillary Clinton.

Ice Cube Turns On Democrats

“A lot of people getting up [at the 2020 DNC] talking and everybody really eating it up, throwing their hands in the air like they just don’t care — but what I didn’t hear was: what’s in it for us? What’s in it for the Black community? Besides the same old thing we’ve been getting from these parties,” Ice Cube stated in the video, which he published onSaturday “What’s in it for us, for real?”

“I didn’t hear anybody mention a Contract with Black America, and I don’t know why because its one of the most comprehensive reform documents that have come around in a long time that could really address the problem,” the rapper included.

“The method it looks, they do not actually have an issue. Everybody talkin’ about, ‘Get Trump out, get Trump out, get Trump …