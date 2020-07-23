Rapper Ice Cube Claims Hollywood Owes ‘Reparations’ For ‘All The Damage They’ve Done To Black People’

The rapper Ice Cube, who has over seventy acting credits to his name, is now claiming that Hollywood owes “reparations” to black people for all the damage the entertainment industry has allegedly done to them.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club podcast, Ice Cube called on Hollywood studios to fund “black studios” to compensate black people for “stealing our history and giving it to white people.”

“All the studios who contributed in our narrative, in our pain, in our misrepresentation, in stealing our history and giving it to white people for over a 100 years, so I think these studios that we know and love should kick in to a studio that’s ran by black people with no outside influences, and whose movies and projects are owned by those black people,” Ice Cube said.

“Those black artists, those black directors and writers, and people who put the projects together should own the projects, and any studios they can license — the projects, the movies, or the TV shows or whatever — or they don’t have to,” he added. “We can put them on our own streaming services. I just think it’s a form of reparations from the entertainment industry if they all had to invest a certain amount of money into the studio each year as payment for all the damage they’ve done to black people.”

This is all part of a broader political manifesto that Ice Cube has called “Contract with Black America,” which he plans to propose to “the parties” and “the candidates” running in November’s presidential election.

In explaining his plans, Ice Cube demanded that black people be apportioned “13.5 percent of the pie” given their share of the nation’s population.

“Try to do it in [an] across the board, broad manner, because…stomping out little fires here and there just ain’t gonna cut it,” he said. “We are 13 percent of this country — more, 13.5 — and we deserve 13.5 percent of the pie, straight up, across the board. …We’re not trying to get to reform. We need equality, straight up. … Why reform a system that was geared toward our demise? We need to be equal.”

