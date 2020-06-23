Rapper Hurricane Chris Arrested for Murder

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATED: Louisiana rapper Hurricane Chris (real name: Christopher Dooley) has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred in Shreveport, La., early Friday, local police confirmed to Variety.

Dooley — best known for his 2007 hit “A Bay Bay” — was arrested Friday morning and charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of illegal possession of stolen things after the shooting, which took place shortly after 1 a.m. at a convenience store in the town.

According to the authorities report, officers arrived to discover a man who had previously been shot multiple times; that he died after being taken up to a local hospital. The investigators said that Dooley claimed the shooting was in self-defense, after an so-called struggle over a vehicle he claimed was his but officers later learned failed to belong to him and was stolen from its owner in Texas. Video footage of the incident also led detectives to believe that Dooley failed to act in self-defense.

The victim’s identity wasn’t released during the time of this article’s publication.

Dooley’s first single, the 2007 song “A Bay Bay,” was also his biggest hit, reaching No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 on its rap chart and was certified platinum. The album that followed, “51/50 Ratchet,” reached No. 24 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the rap chart. Signed to the Polo Grounds imprint (through Sony Music’s J Records), that he released another album, “Unleashed,” two years later, although it met with middling success, it included the hit “Halle Berry (She’s Fine),” which reached No. 7 on Billboard’s rap chart. He has released a few mixtapes in the years since, including collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Boosie and Mario.

His newest mixtape, “King Cane,” was released in March of 2017.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.