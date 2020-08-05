Rapper FBG Duck believed dead after being shot in Gold Coast area of Chicago

The 26 year-old artist, born Carlton Weekly, was struck a number of times and required to the medical facility where he was noticable dead.

JULY WAS DEADLIEST MONTH IN CHICAGO HISTORY, POLICE SUPERINTENDENT SAYS

A 36 year-old guy and a 26 year-old female were required to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and are in vital condition, stated Deputy Police Chief Daniel O’Shea at the scene Tuesday night.

“Popular rapper FBG Duck has just been pronounced dead after being shot in the Gold Coast an hour ago. Prayers up for his family, bring justice to them after this senseless act,” previous Chicago mayoral prospect Ja’Mal Green tweeted Tuesday, initially reported by Black Entertainment Television.

O’Shea informed press reporters he might not verify who was eliminated, however acknowledged that a crowd was forming in front of the medical facility.

“We don’t expect this type of activity in the neighborhood, our officers were on the scene very quickly and rendered first aid,” O’Shea informed press reporters.

“This area is well policed and this was something that was specifically targeted for these individuals,” he included.

O’Shea stated the case is under examination, and cops are still attempting to identify if all 3 were targeted or if any were spectators to …