Rapper Action Bronson reveals he lost 80 pounds: ‘I deserve to have a hot bod’

“IM GETTIN ALL THE MONEY THATS OWED TO ME OVER ALL THESE YEARS,” he captioned the post.

He continued: “I DESERVE TO HAVE A HOT BOD. IM 283 DOWN 80 POUNDS FROM A WHOPPING 363 AND STILL GOING STRONG. GIVE YOURSELF THE FLOWERS. TERMINATOR IN THE MAKING.”

The “F–k That’s Delicious” host also said, “TIME FOR BIGGER WEIGHTS.”

Bronson has been emphasizing his weight loss during quarantine.

Last month, the “Stoned Beyond Belief” author posted still another clip of his work-out.

“I WAS ON A PATH THAT LEADS STRAIGHT TO THE GRAVEYARD,” the “Baby Blue” rapper wrote. “EATING FOR SPORT TOOK ITS TOLL BUT ITS MY FAULT AND ITS ON ME TO FIX ME.”

He continued: “I OWE IT TO MYSELF AND MY FAMILY. I REACHED 363 POUNDS AND I WAS SHOCKED AND SCARED.”

Bronson has two children from a previous relationship and a newborn with his girlfriend, Val.

The rapper then unmasked that after three months of working hard he was “down to 298.”

In May, Bronson also opened up about his weight reduction in an Instagram Live interview with TMZ.

In addition to a robust fitness schedule, he said, “[I’m] just really watching what I eat. Before I was just animalistic, it was unnecessary what I was doing.”