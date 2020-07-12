Rape victims fighting to change laws allowing rapists parental rights to their children

Thousands of rape victims are fighting against an archaic law that gives their attackers the best to co-parent kids born out of their horrid crimes.

In an outdated loophole in the legal system of a few U.S. states, rapists are demanding and are being given parental access to their victim’s children.

‘It’s America’s dirty secret. It’s something which goes on in family courts all over America,’ rape survivor Analyn Megison, from Florida, told 60 Minutes.

‘This is your beloved daughter or son you’re giving to someone who tried to destroy you by raping you and you’re supposed to trust him with your beloved, precious child.’

Rape survivor Analyn Megison, from Florida, has been fighting for 14 years to keep her rapist, who’s technically her daughter Allie’s father, out of their lives

‘I was out with my friends, I recall going home and I was trying to get inside and he suddenly was there. He attacked me and dragged me to the leading door of my home,’ she said.

‘I remember screaming… that he was just overpowering me.’

Ms Megison said it was an assortment of ‘shock, horror and joy all at the same time’ when she found out she had fallen pregnant.

‘I knew I loved this baby, this is my baby. This is not my rapist’s baby, it is mine,’ she said.

‘I failed to think that he could or ever would come after her to claim her as their own.

‘There’s nothing scarier than your son or daughter going over to your terrorist. Would anybody want to hand over the kid in that situation?’

Ms Megison said rapists who claim parental rights achieve this to claim ‘power and control’.

‘[The courts] started saying that anyone who becomes a father through rape is equivalent to any other loving biological father.’

Noemi Martinez, 26, is forced to hand over her seven-year-old daughter Isabelle every second week-end to the person who raped her

Ms Gordon hired Rebecca Kiessling (pictured), an attorney fighting for hundreds of mothers across the US in the exact same position

After being faced with the outlook of being forced to co-parent with a violent rapist, the law graduate successfully launched a legal battle to change the laws in her home state of Florida.

‘Allie did not even know that there was this biological father out there who could try this. She was completely sheltered from it,’ she said.

‘This is your beloved child you’re giving to someone who tried to destroy you by raping you.

‘And you’re supposed to trust them along with your precious daughter or son, unsupervised, and sanctioned by the courts to achieve this.’

It’s estimated between 7,000 to 12,000 babies are born from sexual assault each year in America.

In a small town in Nebraska, Noemi Martinez, 26, is forced to pay her seven-year-old daughter Isabelle every 2nd weekend to the man who raped her.

Ms Martinez was just 18 when her colleague Timothy Melcher raped her while they worked at an area fast food outlet.

After finding out she was pregnant, Ms Martinez claimed Melcher told her to punch herself in the stomach to get rid of the baby.

But Ms Martinez said she never imagined her attacker would demand parental rights after hitting theaters from prison, nor did she think the law allows it.

US states without laws preventing a rapist from claiming parental rights North Dakota Maryland Mississippi Alabama New Mexico Wyoming Minnesota

‘There was no other choice. I had to be strong and do this, because I couldn’t be scaring my daughter,’ she said.

‘She tells us that she;s forced to call him ‘daddy’ and call his mum ‘grandma’. She does not understand why she’s to get it done.

Sexual assault victim Tiffany Gordon was just 12 when she was abducted and raped by an older man who got her pregnant.

Then nine years later, a judge granted Ms Gordon’s rapist, Christopher Mirasol, parental rights over her son, in what made national headlines.

‘I was scared. I simply wanted to take my son and just try to escape where that he couldn’t find us,’ Ms Gordon said.

‘Everybody for nine years told me it’s going to never happen… and then nine years later the nightmare was returning.’

Ms Gordon hired Rebecca Kiessling, a lawyer fighting for countless mothers over the US in the same position.

‘It’s really horrifying, and they deserve to be protected. We have to get these laws changed,’ Ms Kiessling said.

Ms Kiessling, who had been born out of rape, said no rapist is fit to be a father.

‘I don’t think a person who rapes someone would work to be described as a parent. I believe that disqualifies them automatically,’ she said.

‘And I could tell you as someone who was conceived from rape, I’d not want to have any such thing to do with the person who raped my mother.’

Laws in the US are gradually changing state-by-state, including in Michigan, where Ms Gordon became the first rape victim to successfully terminate the parental rights of her abuser.

North Dakota, Maryland, Mississippi, Alabama, New Mexico, Wyoming and Minnesota don’t have any laws preventing a rapist from claiming parental rights.