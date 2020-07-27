Ransomware Victims Are Fighting Back Against Their Attackers and Winning

The No More Ransom decryption tool repository, an effort introduced by Europol to fight ransomware attacks, has actually conserved people $632 million in ransom needs given that 2016.

According to the statement released by Europol, the repository is commemorating its 4th anniversary. Over the previous 4 years, the repo has actually collected over 4.2 million visitors from 188 nations thanks to a collection of tools from 163 partners.

The effort’s site lists 100 various tools covering 140 various households of ransomware.

Covering a large range of ransomware decryptors

The task’s biggest factor is the malware laboratory, Emsisoft, which has actually contributed 54 tools up until now.

Speaking with Cointelegraph, Brett Callow, danger expert at Emsisoft, stated that the task has actually assisted a big variety of individuals recuperate their information “without needing to pay the ransom, and that means less money in the pockets of cybercriminals”:

“The project also helps people recover data that would otherwise permanently be lost. The loss of things like wedding photos and videos of babies’ first steps is, obviously, heartbreaking for people, and being able to help them get those things back is an important part of what No More Ransom does.”

On May 12, International crime-fighting company, Interpol, signed up with forces with cybersecurity company, Kaspersky, to release a project called“Anti-Ransomware Day” The date is set on the 3rd anniversary of the most substantial ransomware attack on record, WannaCry.