Ranjit Chowdhry death: The Office star and Bollywood actor hailed as ‘towering icon’ of Indian cinema dies aged 64

Ranjit Chowdhry, a Bollywood actor who starred in seasons 4 and 5 of the US model of The Office, has died aged 64.

The Times of India experiences that the New York-based actor had travelled to India firstly of this yr to obtain dental remedy. He had deliberate to return to the US on 8 April however was unable to take action as a result of coronavirus lockdowns.

Indian theatre actor Dolly Thakore mentioned Chowdhry suffered a ruptured ulcer in his gut on 14 April and underwent emergency surgical procedure in Mumbai. He died at 4am the next day.





Thakore mentioned a funeral was held on this week with shut relations in attendance. A celebration of Chowdhry’s life is deliberate for five May.

Chowdhry’s half-sister, Raell Padamsee, confirmed the information from her Instagram web page.

Chowdhry started his profession performing in Bollywood movies throughout the late Seventies. After writing and starring within the 1991 Canadian movie Sam & Me, a few younger Indian immigrant who types an unlikely friendship with an eldery Jewish man, Chowdhry landed a quantity of appearing roles within the US.

Among these was an element as telemarketer Vikram in seasons 4 and 5 of NBC’s The Office, and in US dramas together with Prison Break and Law & Order: SVU.

He also had a part in the 2006 romantic comedy Last Holiday, starring Queen Latifah.

Bollywood actor Rahul Khanna led tributes to Chowdrhy after hearing reports of his death.

“Gutted to learn of #RanjitChowdhry’s passing,” he wrote. ”Despite his diminutive frame, he was a towering icon of Indian diaspora cinema and a master of his craft. By far, one of the most endearingly quirky and acerbically witty people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. A true original!”

US actor Andy Buckley, who starred in The Office as David Wallace, tweeted: “This lovely actor passed away in India. Ranjit Chowdhry. He played a Vikram on The Office. He was terrific on the show and a lovely fella. Rest In Peace Ranjit [sic].”

Actor Poorna Jagannathan said: This guy made magic out of nothing, filling paper thin roles with so much depth. I always saw my father when I was with him- the same humor, stubbornness and brilliance. Heartbroken, dear friend. RIP.”