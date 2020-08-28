RangeXTD WiFi Extender 2-Antenna System Single-Push WPS Button Up to 300mbps Speed Increase WiFi Range Extender

Price:
$99.99 - $49.99
(as of Aug 28,2020 18:12:26 UTC – Details)
EXTEND YOUR WI-FI RANGE FARTHER THAN EVER BEFORE!
Shift Your Internet Connection into High Gear with RangeXTD
New & improved design for wider coverage and a stronger connection!
Lightning-fast data transfer speeds up to 300Mbps!
Multiple connection modes: Wi-Fi repeater, router, and access point!
Upgrade your internet without adding a cent to your monthly bill!
CONNECT WITH TOTAL FREEDOM – NO MORE DEAD SPOTS OR SLOW ZONES
RangeXTD supercharges your existing Wi-Fi connection and broadcasts a faster, stronger signal to every corner of your house
MORE POWER THAN EVER BEFORE
RangeXTD features an all new ultra-powerful design with two built-in antennas, dual LAN ports, and an easy-to-read signal strength indicator.
CONNECT ANYWHERE & EVERYWHERE
RangeXTD turns your whole house into a Wi-Fi hotspot, so you can move from room to room or even to the backyard and stay connected the entire time.
CREATE YOUR OWN WIRELESS NETWORK
In addition to extending your home Wi-Fi signal, RangeXTD also functions as a router and an access point, which makes it perfect for travel and business trips.
Stronger Connection
Lightning Fast Data Transfer
Eliminate Dead Spots or Slow Zones
Dual LAN Ports
Extend Your Wifi Signal