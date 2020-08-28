RangeXTD WiFi Extender 2-Antenna System Single-Push WPS Button Up to 300mbps Speed Increase WiFi Range Extender



Price: $99.99 - $49.99

(as of Aug 28,2020 18:12:26 UTC – Details)



EXTEND YOUR WI-FI RANGE FARTHER THAN EVER BEFORE!

Shift Your Internet Connection into High Gear with RangeXTD

New & improved design for wider coverage and a stronger connection!

Lightning-fast data transfer speeds up to 300Mbps!

Multiple connection modes: Wi-Fi repeater, router, and access point!

Upgrade your internet without adding a cent to your monthly bill!

CONNECT WITH TOTAL FREEDOM – NO MORE DEAD SPOTS OR SLOW ZONES

RangeXTD supercharges your existing Wi-Fi connection and broadcasts a faster, stronger signal to every corner of your house

MORE POWER THAN EVER BEFORE

RangeXTD features an all new ultra-powerful design with two built-in antennas, dual LAN ports, and an easy-to-read signal strength indicator.

CONNECT ANYWHERE & EVERYWHERE

RangeXTD turns your whole house into a Wi-Fi hotspot, so you can move from room to room or even to the backyard and stay connected the entire time.

CREATE YOUR OWN WIRELESS NETWORK

In addition to extending your home Wi-Fi signal, RangeXTD also functions as a router and an access point, which makes it perfect for travel and business trips.

Stronger Connection

Lightning Fast Data Transfer

Eliminate Dead Spots or Slow Zones

Dual LAN Ports

Extend Your Wifi Signal