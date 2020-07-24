Rangers sign defender Leon Balogun on one-year deal with an option for a second | Football News





Leon Balogun has actually signed up with Rangers

Rangers have actually finished the finalizing of Nigeria global Leon Balogun ona

one-year deal.

Steven Gerrard has actually been wanting to include protective cover to his team because losing Nikola Katic to a major knee injury.

The Ibrox club have actually relocated to land the previous Brighton defender, following his departure from Wigan.

Rangers employer Gerrard – who has the option of extending Balogun’s agreement for another 12 months – informed the club’s site: “I am happy to protect the signature of Leon.

“He is an knowledgeable centre half, who will include strength and depth to our team.

“His experience in the Premier League along with his global pedigree reinforces our team and will help in the advancement of our young protectors.

“Leon has actually simply ended up a round of competitive components with Wigan, so will strike the ground running.

“He’s a positive and bright character and we are looking forward to his influence around the group.”

Balogun has actually been topped 32 times by Nigeria and played in all 3 of their matches at the 2018 World Cup.

