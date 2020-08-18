Rangers Select Luis Garcia, Place Juan Nicasio On Restricted List

The Rangers have actually picked right-hander Luis Garcia‘s agreement from their alternate training website, per a group statement. To include Garcia, the Rangers positioned righty Juan Nicasio on the restricted list.

The 33-year-old Garcia might now get a possibility to pitch in the majors for a 8th straight season. He divided 2013-19 in between the Phillies and Angels, with whom he integrated for a 4.17 ERA/4.29 FIP with 8.22 K/9, 4.64 BB/9 and a 55.4 percent groundball rate. At his finest, the hard-throwing Garcia provided the Phillies 71 1/3 innings of 2.35 ERA/3.12 FIP ball in 2017, however he had a hard time strongly over the previous 2 seasons. As an outcome, Garcia needed to go for the Rangers’ minors deal over the winter season.

Nicasio, likewise 33 and another veteran reducer whom the Rangers tattooed to a minors pact, is down for “personal reasons.” He made his very first 2 Rangers looks Sunday and Monday, however those getaways were dreadful. Nicasio integrated to quit 6 made operate on 5 hits and 2 strolls in 1 1/3 innings in a set of Texas losses.