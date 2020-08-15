Rangers Select Juan Nicasio; Greg Bird Elects Free Agency

The Rangers have actually revealed a couple of lineup relocations. Righty Juan Nicasio is headed back to the majors after his agreement was chosen. The club will bid farewell to very first baseman Greg Bird, who chose free agency after clearing straight-out waivers.

In other news, the group has actually put backstop Robinson Chirinos on the 10-day hurt list due to a sprained right ankle. Fellow catcher Jose Trevino was contacted to complete behind the meal.

This makes a years’s worth of MLB seasons for Nicasio, who’ll quickly turn 34. He had a hard time to a 4.75 AGE in 47 1/3 frames in 2015 with the Phillies.

Bird will head back to the drawing board after just a single video game in a Rangers uniform. He never ever even saw an opportunity to swing a bat with the Texas club, having actually arrived on the hurt list soon after his promo.