Rangers Reportedly “Entertaining” Offers For Lance Lynn

The Rangers started 2020 with playoff goals, however practically midway through the project, it appears they’ll disappoint their objective. Texas will get in Tuesday’s action a disappointing 11-17, 3 1/2 video games out of wild-card position and well on its method to a 4th straight season without a playoff berth. Consequently, the Rangers might wind up as sellers prior to theAug 31 trade due date. If that holds true, they might have among the video game’s most enticing trade chips in right-handerLance Lynn Although he still has another year of control left after this one, the Rangers are at least “entertaining” offers for Lynn, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic composes (membership link).

Of course, even if the Rangers want to listen to groups’ propositions for Lynn does not indicate they’re prepared to move him. However, there’s a case the Rangers needs to offer high up on Lynn, a previous Cardinal, Twin and Yankee who has actually been fantastic in Texas.

Since signing a three-year, $30MM agreement with the Rangers prior to 2019, Lynn has actually pitched to a 3.30 ERA/3.17 FIP over 253 2/3 innings. Lynn was an American League Cy Young competitor throughout his very first season in Texas, and it appears he’ll remain in the thick of the race this year. Through a significant league-leading 45 1/3 innings in 2020, Lynn has actually tape-recorded a 1.59 ERA/3.35 FIP …