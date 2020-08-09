Rangers Release Wei-Chieh Huang – MLB Trade Rumors

The Rangers announced today that they have actually launched right- handed pitcher Wei-Chieh Huang, who had actually been dipping into the group’s alternate training center.

Huang belonged to the Rangers’ 60- male gamer swimming pool, though he was not on the 40- male lineup. He was gotten in the 2018 trade that sent out Jake Diekman to Arizona.

Huang appeared in 4 video games for the Rangers in 2015, tossing 5 2/3 innings and working to a 3.18 AGE. He set out simply 2 batters while strolling 7. That stated, he has actually been a strikeout pitcher throughout his minors profession, averaging 12.6 K/9 throughout 3 levels of the minors last season.

He struck a little a wall at Triple- A in 2019, however the 26- year- old Huang is still fairly unskilled in the upper minors: because debuting in associated ball in 2015, he’s played simply 43 video games at Double- A or above. With that in mind, the absence of a minors season in 2020 may be specifically expensive to his advancement; this year would have been essential for Huang.

Nonetheless, Huang has 2 choice years staying and, as pointed out, is simply 26 years of ages. He’ll likely get another shot as a depth choice with another club who can use him more direct exposure in the upper minors.