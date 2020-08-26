Rangers Release Blake Swihart – MLB Trade Rumors

The Rangers revealed that they have actually launched catcher/outfielder Blake Swihart He had actually been at the Rangers’ alternate training website as part of their 60- guy gamer swimming pool.

Formerly a high- end possibility with the Red Sox, Swihart appeared in the majors with the club from 2015- 19 prior to it traded him to Arizona in 2015. The Diamondbacks outrighted Swihart late in the summertime, however he stuck with the company through completion of the season. Swihart then chose totally free firm over the winter season and end up with the Rangers on a minors agreement.

Back when the Rangers signed Swihart, they were coming off a year in which their catchers were possibly the least efficient in the majors. Their backstops have actually continued to struggle this season, however Swihart still wasn’t able to make his method to their major league lineup. The 28- year- old will go back to the free market as the owner of a. 243/.301/.355 line with 12 crowning achievement and 10 taken bases in 696 plate looks.