Rangers propose ‘B’ teams in SPFL restructure plan | Football News





Rangers Josh McPake and Celtic’s Dylan Forrest in motion throughout the 2018 U17s Glasgow Cup closing

Rangers have put ahead a 14-14-18 SPFL proposal which would come with Highland and Lowland league champions alongside Rangers and Celtic ‘B’ teams in League One.

As properly as seeing Kelty Hearts and Brora Rangers invited into an expanded backside tier, it will additionally imply Heart of Midlothian and Partick Thistle keep away from their respective relegations.

Rangers say their goal is to make sure no membership is worse off because of the coronavirus pandemic and to inject “new finance and freshness” into Scottish soccer.

Under the phrases of the proposal, each Glasgow giants would pay League One becoming a member of charge of £125,000 for his or her respective B teams, with additional funds then scheduled over the subsequent three years.

0:43 Ayr United chairman Lachlan Cameron says he wouldn’t be in favour of a 14-team Scottish Premiership and says the best-case situation can be a 20-team Championship Ayr United chairman Lachlan Cameron says he wouldn’t be in favour of a 14-team Scottish Premiership and says the best-case situation can be a 20-team Championship

Furthermore, the Old Firm would assure shopping for a set quantity of tickets for every sport, and golf equipment would additionally have the ability to have strategic partnerships with lower-league golf equipment.

Both B teams would have an age restrict of 21 which might solely be promoted as excessive because the Championship, with the complete proposal anticipated to be introduced to golf equipment subsequent week.

It comes after SPFL chief government Neil Doncaster wrote to golf equipment asking if they might again a 14-team Premiership for subsequent season following Hearts proprietor Ann Budge’s failed try to realize assist for a 14-14-14 construction for the subsequent two seasons.

Highland League champions Brora Rangers are backing Rangers’ SPFL league restructure proposal

‘SPFL should not let this chance go’

Although it’s unclear how a lot assist exists for the proposals, Highland League champions Brora Rangers have backed the proposals and urged different golf equipment to take action.

In an announcement launched on the official membership web site, chairman William Powrie mentioned: “The SPFL clubs must not let this opportunity pass.

“Financially it is an absolute no-brainer for the decrease league golf equipment, who’re those most nervous about cash. Not solely will it present a lump sum fee however it would additionally present ongoing liquidity each by way of enhanced gate receipts and hospitality. Who would not need that?”

Powrie went on so as to add that Scottish soccer is altering and that for each the Highland and Lowland leagues, it will supply a cohort of alternatives and a freshness to a mannequin that has turn out to be much less interesting.