Rangers Place Edinson Volquez On 45-Day Injured List

The Rangers revealed Thursday that right-hander Edinson Volquez has actually been put on the 45- day injured list after suffering an ideal oblique stress in his newest look. With just 47 days staying in the routine season, that will likely put an end to his 2020 project.

Volquez, 37, went back to Texas on a minors offer this winter season after pitching 16 innings for them in2019 He freely contemplated the possibility of retiring last summer season, recommending that he intended to return on the mound with the Rangers late in the season and after that call it a profession. At the time, it appeared Volquez was just intending to head out on his own terms, however he plainly felt strong enough last September to provide things another enter2020 He split the club’s Opening Day lineup and has actually pitched 5 2/3 innings while enabling 3 runs, although essentially all the damage versus him was available in one unsightly getaway.

What’s next for Volquez isn’t clear. The right-hander has actually been restricted to simply 21 2/3 major league frames over the previous 3 seasons after undergoing his 2nd profession Tommy John surgical treatment late in the 2017 season while pitching for theMarlins To this point, he’s accumulated 1546 1/3 Major League innings while pitching to a 95-89 record with a 4.45 PERIOD and 1323 strikeouts. Volquez was an All-Star in a 2008 project that …