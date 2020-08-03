Rangers Place Danny Santana On 10-Day Injured List

Prior to this afternoon’s video game versus the Giants, the Rangers revealed they have actually put outfielder Danny Santana on the 10- day injured list, retroactive to July 30, with an ideal lower arm stress. In his stead, they’re raising infield possibility Anderson Tejeda

Four years eliminated from his previous quality season, Santana remarkably broke out in Texas last season, striking.283/.324/.534 (111 wRC+) with 28 crowning achievement and 21 takes over 511 plate looks. An raised strikeout rate (295%) and below-average walk rate (4.9%) cast some doubt on the long-lasting sustainability of that strong output, however Santana has actually plainly developed himself as a daily alternative for supervisor Chris Woodward.

Tejeda, 22, is extremely in position to make his MLB launching regardless of never ever having actually taken a high minors plate look. He’s peaked in the High- A Carolina League, installing a strong however unimpressive.253/.327/.426 line in 703 plate looks at that level. A switch-hitting middle infielder with power, Tejeda has a brilliant future however appears not likely to get numerous MLB at-bats at this phase of his profession.