Rangers Had High Asking Price In Lance Lynn Trade

Despite huge interest from around the majors, the Rangers chose to maintain right-hander Lance Lynn through a minimum of the remainder of the season. The Braves were amongst the groups in on Lynn, however the Rangers naturally positioned a high asking price on the AL Cy Young competitor and his year-plus of inexpensive control. Texas desired either Cristian Pache or Drew Waters from Atlanta as the headliner in a plan for Lynn, according to David O’Brien of The Athletic, though the Braves plainly hesitated to part with either of the extremely promoted outfield potential customers.

Both Pache and Waters are 21-year-old outfielders who rank amongst the video game’s leading 50 potential customers, and it stands to factor that the Rangers would’ve promoted extra pieces to be included. Had either Pache or Waters altered hands in a handle Texas or another club, they ‘d have been the highest-ranked possibility handled a due date season that was stressed more by gamers to be called later on and mid-tier potential customers.

The Braves and the Dodgers were understood to be in on Lynn, with L.A. supposedly making a late push however eventually stopping working to close an offer. Specific names that were talked about have not emerge, however Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels explained that enough worth wasn’t provided.

” I would not have actually been …