Rangers Designate Rob Refsnyder – MLB Trade Rumors

The Rangers have actually designated utilityman Rob Refsnyder for task, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram tweets. In other relocations, the Rangers remembered outfielder Leody Taveras and triggered catcher Robinson Chirinos from the hurt list.

The well- took a trip Refsnyder, 29, signed up with the Rangers on a minors agreement last offseason. He has actually been on the Rangers’ lineup throughout the season, however Refnsyder was not able to validate his area on the group over 34 plate looks, in which he slashed a below average.200/.265/.233 without any crowning achievement. It continued a run of listed below- typical production in the majors for Refsnyder, owner of a. 217/.305/.297 line in a profession 457 journeys to the plate.

Refsnyder has actually struck well in the minors, and he is a defensively flexible entertainer, so possibly yet another club will gamble on him. However, the reality that he runs out minors choices will not assist his cause. In any occasion, the Rangers will have a week to trade, release or pass Refsnyder through waivers.