Rangers defender Balogun makes Scottish Premiership Team of the Week

The Super Eagles centre-back produced a strong protective efficiency as Steven Gerrard’s guys began their league project with a tidy sheet and a win

Rangers defender Leon Balogun has actually been called in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Week after his outstanding launching on Saturday.

The Nigeria global who transferred to Scotland at the end of the Championship season with Wigan Athletic, assisted the Gers defeat Aberdeen 1-0 in their first video game in the 2020-21 season.

Balogun was handed his very first start at the Pittodrie Stadium as Ryan Kent’s 21 st-minute objective separated both groups to get the visitors off to a flying start.

The 32- year-old defender was in action from start to complete in the component and he made the most clearances (3) for theGers He likewise finished one take on.

Celtic right-back Jeremie Frimpong was identified in the weekly team choice after assisting the safeguarding league champs start their brand-new project with a commanding 5-1 win versus Hamilton Academy on Sunday.

Apart from his protective function, the gamer of Ghanaian descent added to the …