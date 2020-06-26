Rangers’ Artemi Panarin suggests players stay home over escrow payments amid potential return

NHL SEATTLE, AMAZON PARTNER TO BUILD CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

“Players have protected the owners income with escrow, including throughout this pandemic crisis, even as owners’ equity continues to grow exponentially,” Panarin mentioned. “It is time to repair the escrow. We as players can not report back to camp to renew play with out already having an settlement in place,” he wrote.

“We are all in this together.”

The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association are nonetheless negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining settlement together with the potential return to play amid the pandemic.

NHL NOT PLANNING TO QUARANTINE PLAYERS FOR TRAINING CAMPS

While the present CBA expires in 2022, the players have sought Olympic participation and a cap on escrow payments to compensate for a 50-50 cut up of hockey-related income with homeowners.

Panarin joined the Rangers final offseason. His 95 factors had been tied for third within the league, making him a candidate for the MVP award this season.

The Rangers had been in 11th place when the season was suspended in March. Under the league’s restart plan, the group would make the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.