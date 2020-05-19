Rangers: Andy Halliday, Jon Flanagan and Wes Foderingham among six players leaving club | Football News





Andy Halliday is leaving Rangers when his agreement ends this summer season after 5 years with the club

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is additionally proceeding after making 143 begins for the Ibrox side given that relocating there under Mark Warburton in 2015.

Jordan Rossiter, Jason Holt and Jak Alnwick – every one of whom have actually gotten on car loan in other places this period – finish the checklist of those proceeding when their agreements end.

Rangers supervisor Steven Gerrard informed the club’s web site: “I intend to identify the payment of the players that are leaving our team at the end of this period.

“There is a great deal extra that individuals add to, far from the components each weekend break and I compliment each of the leaving players wherefore they have actually provided to us day in and day out.

“Work continues on a daily basis in planning and preparation for next season.”

Halliday, 28, is probably the highest-profile gamer to be leaving after making 152 looks for Rangers and racking up 18 objectives.

Flanagan, 27, additionally made some great payments however has actually seen his participation this period stopped by the kind of full-backs James Tavernier and Borna Barisic and has actually not included given that January.

The club’s showing off supervisor Ross Wilson included: “Andy, Wes and Jon have actually used themselves outstandingly throughout my time right here and I desire them just the most effective in their following phase.

“I am sure the fans will join me in thanking them for their contributions to Rangers.”