Rangers agree four-year deal with Leicester youngster Calvin Bassey | Football News





Calvin Bassey for action for Leicester in a Premier League 2 match

Rangers have signed 20-year-old Leicester full-back Calvin Bassey on a

pre-contract deal.

The defender has agreed a four-year contract with the Scottish Premiership side, who are as a result of pay training compensation to the Premier League club.

Bassey, who was born in Italy and is also qualified to receive Nigeria and England, will officially make the move when the transfer window opens.

Rangers boss Steven Gerard is delighted with his new acquisition

Manager Steven Gerrard told the Rangers web site: “There was a lot of clubs interested in Calvin and for people it’s pleasing to secure the services of yet another young talent.

“He’s a strong and dynamic athlete, who is quite definitely the modern day full-back.

“He will establish further and we are excited to have made another strong addition to the group.

“He’s left-footed, physically powerful, enjoys driving forward and is certainly equipped to thrive in the combative nature of Scottish football.”

Bassey said: “I am delighted to join Rangers and secure my future at a club of such stature.

“I have found out about the amazing atmosphere at Ibrox.

“I cannot wait to start out pre-season and take my career to another level in the famous blue Rangers jersey.”

Bassey becomes Rangers’ 2nd signing of the summer once they signed Ianis Hagi from Genk, adhering to a successful loan spell.