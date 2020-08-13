Rangers Add Ricky Vanasco & Cole Winn To 60-Man Pool

The Rangers revealed today that Ricky Vanasco and Cole Winn have actually each been contributed to the club’s 60- guy gamer pool. Both are right-handed hurlers; neither has a 40- guy lineup area.

It’s not likely that either of these 2 young pitchers will have a genuine chance at making a 2020 call-up. The relocation is most likely planned to get them some operate in the lack of a minor-league season.

Winn is a popular possibility currently, having actually landed with the Rangers with the 15 th total choice in the 2018 draft. The 20- year-old faced some battles at the Class A level in 2019, pitching to a 4.46 PERIOD with 8.5 K/9, 5.1 BB/9, and a 46.5% groundball rate in 68 2/3 innings. But those numbers showed a rough early proving along with a far more appealing run in his last lots starts of the year.

Vanasco, a previous 15 th-round choice, has actually drawn more attention for his operate in the Texas company than his pledge upon entry. He revealed interesting arm strength and strikeout capability in low-A and Class A play in 2015, adding much better than 13 strikeouts per 9 while permitting less than 2 made per 9 at both levels.