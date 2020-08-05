Rangers Activate Joely Rodriguez, Place Greg Bird On IL

The Rangers revealed that they have actually triggered left-hander Joely Rodriguez from the hurt list and put very first baseman Greg Bird on the 10- day IL, retroactive toAug 1. Bird’s handling an ideal calf pressure.

The 28- year-old Rodriguez is now in position to make his Rangers launching after handling lat concerns. The previous Phillie invested 2018-19 in Japan, where he parlayed outstanding production into a two-year, $5.5 MM agreement with Texas over the winter season. Rodriguez wasn’t effective throughout his previous major league stint, however if all goes according to prepare for the Rangers, he’ll be a take for their bullpen.

Bird, whom the Rangers signed to a minors agreement in February, appeared he ‘d debut with the club when it chose his agreement July31 Instead, another injury has actually lowered Bird, who has actually hardly ever been healthy throughout his major league profession. Now 27, Bird appeared like a genuine foundation for the Yankees as a novice in 2015, however schedule and production have actually done not have ever since. Bird still hasn’t taken an at-bat as a Ranger, and considering this news, there’s an opportunity he will not ever bet the group.