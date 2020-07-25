Rangers 2-0 Coventry: Steven Gerrard’s side complete perfect pre-season with Ibrox win | Football News





Joe Aribo commemorates after scoring the opening objective throughout the pre-season friendly in between Rangers and Coventry

Rangers kept their blemish-free pre-season record as they settled their friendlies with a 2-0 win over Coventry.

Steven Gerrard’s group had actually scored 8 objectives without reply to tape-record wins throughout their go out versus Lyon, Nice and Motherwell.

And they kept that kind ahead of next weekend’s Scottish Premiership curtain-raiser versus Aberdeen at Pittodrie, reside on Sky Sports, thanks to objectives from Joe Aribo and Connor Goldson.

Alfredo Morelos in action for Rangers versus Coventry

There was no indication of brand-new finalizing Leon Balogun however Filip Helander did return for the last half hour as he made his very first look considering that hurting his foot in December’s Betfred Cup last.

While the Gers will hope they are now approximately complete speed ahead of dealing with Aberdeen, this was Coventry’s very first video game considering thatMarch Mark Robins’ League One champs are just 10 days into their preparations for the brand-new project however it was Rangers who looked leggy versus the well-organised visitors.

The early indications for Gerrard have actually been motivating with his group in slick kind throughout their very first 3 video games however possibly the efforts of their gruelling training sessions have actually taken their toll as there was an unique absence of energy about the hosts throughout a slow opening half.

Connor Goldson commemorates after he scored Rangers’ 2nd objective

Alfredo Morelos’ just objective this summer season originated from the charge area in a closed-door clash with Hamilton and the Colombian has actually cut a progressively disappointed figure with each passing video game.

But he was left cursing himself on 27 minutes as he lost a great chance, heading well broad from a James Tavernier cross.

Former Kilmarnock midfielder Liam Kelly was likewise off target with a header for Coventry prior to the Sky Blues skipper Declan Drysdale showed up with 2 essential blocks to reject Morelos and Ryan Jack.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side beat Coventry 2-0

Robins’ group had the ball in the internet on the stroke of half-time as a quick counter attack saw Matt Godeen round off from a Jordan Shipley cross however linesman Frank Connor’s flag was currently up by the time his surface struck the internet.

The period came at the correct time for Rangers and having actually returned revitalized, they struck within 5 minutes of the reboot.

Aribo has actually been Gerrard’s noteworthy entertainer considering that lockdown was raised and he scored a carbon copy of his strike versus Motherwell recently, integrating with Morelos on the edge of package prior to prodding past Marko Marosi for the opener.

Morelos’ state of mind, nevertheless, just grew darker as he saw another huge opportunity slip broad from a charming Ianis Hagi pass prior to he was changed on the hour mark.

Allan McGregor managed a good stop to reject Jodi Jones an equaliser however it was Rangers who sealed triumph on 67 minutes as Goldson’s towering leap saw him glimpse house from a Tavernier free-kick.

