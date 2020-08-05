Random fan has an autograph from Patrick Mahomes when he was 6

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes has been signing autographs for a while now.

When it pertains to collector products, this might be the best of the best. We all understand that Pat MahomesSr was an MLB gamer who had stints with the Twins, Red Sox, Mets, Rangers, Cubs andPirates Apparently, the future MVP would sign autographs as a kid with his dad.

Texas Rangers fan Delaine Head has among stated signatures, from when he was just 6 years of ages. Head remembers asking MahomesSr for an autograph and since his kid was with him, she asked him also. If just she understood who that kid would end up being one day.

Mahomes saw Head’s story on Twitter and stated that he kept in mind finalizing autographs with his dad. However, this wasn’t Mahomes’ very first autograph, as he keeps in mind doing it prior to he signed up with the Rangers.

Where is the very first Patrick Mahomes signature?

Who understands the number of child Mahomes signatures are out there? Maybe some Mets fans need to begin digging through their attics, as they may be resting on a cash cow!

This July, Mahomes ended up being America’s highest-paid professional athlete. He signed a 10- year, $503 million handle the