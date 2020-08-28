Rand Paul thanks police after videos show crowd surrounding him near White House

Paul on Friday thanked police officers, declaring the officers secured him from a “crazed mob” that surrounded him near theWhite House

“Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to (the Washington, DC, police) for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob,” Paul tweeted, describing both himself and his spouse,Kelley

In video taken by The Post, which existed where the event occurred in downtown Washington, police can be seen trying to utilize their bikes as barriers to escort Rand and Kelley Paul far from the White House after leaving the last night of the convention. Footage of the event does not appear to show the 2 Kentuckians being physically assaulted by thecrowd

At one point, an officer strolling beside his bike presses back at a protester, and a minimum of one protester presses back at the officer, sending out him in reverse intoPaul The senator connects with his left hand to assist support the officer prior to Paul, his spouse and the group of officers continue to stroll down the street.