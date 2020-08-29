Rand Paul Says Mob Who Attacked Him And His Wife Were Paid Out-Of-Towners

Earlier today, we reported that Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and his wife were attacked by a mob as they left the Republican National Convention at the White House in the early hours of Friday early morning. Now, Senator Paul is speaking up to expose that the mob was comprised of paid demonstrators from out of town, and to require their instant arrests.

Paul Discusses Attack By Mob

Paul informed “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy that the attack on him and his wife might simply be a little part of a significant operation that includes “interstate criminal traffic being paid for across state lines.”

“They were yelling threats. They were trying to push the police over to get to me,” Paul stated. “They were grabbing at us, and it got worse and worse and worse, and then finally, we decided to make a move. I said, ‘We’ve got to move.’”

Paul went on to state that as the scenario intensified, the mob started yelling hazards of violence.

