Rand Paul says Fauci isn't the 'end all'. See Fauci's response

Dr. Anthony Fauci responded Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) statement that it would be “kind of ridiculous” to make nation-wide decisions for reopening the country, especially to suggest that children be kept out of school in the fall by saying we should be careful not to think that children are completely immune to Covid-19 and addressed Paul saying Dr. Fauci didn’t have the final word on if states should reopen.

#Fauci #CNN #Coronavirus