Rand Paul Calls On Governor Cuomo To Be Impeached Over His Deadly COVID Response

Senator Rand Paul called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to be impeached for his state’s botched handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

New York has far outpaced the rest of the nation in coronavirus deaths, amplified by an executive order forcing nursing homes to accept patients that had tested positive for coronavirus.

Well over 6,500 senior citizens in nursing homes or other long-term facilities have succumbed to the virus in New York.

“I think Gov. Cuomo should be impeached … for the disastrous decision he made to send patients with coronavirus back to nursing homes,” Paul declared.

“Virtually half his people who died were in nursing homes,” he added.

ICYMI today I joined @AmericaNewsroom to talk about the COVID response. Cuomo’s response is NOT to be emulated. pic.twitter.com/hSuoztgQSb — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 23, 2020

Rand With a Dose of Reality

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently praised New York for handling their response to the coronavirus pandemic “correctly,” a comment not grounded in reality.

Of course, the media lapped it up.

But there is a media fantasy land where Cuomo has been heralded as a conquering hero for his response to the pandemic, and then there is the reality which the Kentucky Senator gives us.

When asked about lockdowns and how New York approached their crippling of the economy, Paul offered facts to counter the praise for Cuomo’s state.

“What you found in New York is that we ended up having horrendous death,” Paul told Fox News, adding that the death rate there was approximately 1,600 per million people – highest in the nation by far.

“Eight times worse than Florida, 10 times worse than Texas, even now with the surge in Texas and Florida,” he added. “I don’t think there is a lot in New York that we could look to and say that’s what we should model after.”

Rand Paul, I agree with you that Andrew Cuomo should be impeached. He then should be potentially held criminally liable for what he did. This is not politics as usual. This was the lives of 6,000+ people. — Buzz Patterson for Congress (CA-7) (@BuzzPatterson) July 23, 2020

Personally Affected by Cuomo’s Incompetence

Paul now joins Fox News Meteorologist Janice Dean as a rare voice to counter the media-driven narrative that Cuomo has been doing a terrific job in New York.

Dean, whose husband’s parents both passed away from COVID-19, believes Cuomo’s actions helped facilitate their deaths.

In an op-ed column for USA Today, she blasted the New York Democrat as weak, saying “my family didn’t have to die” while noting why his executive order was a main contributing factor.

“The death toll in our senior living facilities in New York alone was bigger than 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina combined. Where is the outrage?” she demanded to know.

Dean has been relentless in her criticism of Cuomo, most recently calling him out for demanding a national mask mandate.

Oh, hi. This was you just the other day… pic.twitter.com/7OkyKpT4Xn — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 23, 2020

Forcing masks on the American people while not wearing one yourself. That’s almost as bad as that guy on CNN who bears a resemblance. You know, the one who broke New York’s mandated quarantine and got called out by a fat-tire biker.

The Hill reports that a spokesman for Cuomo responded that “[Senator] Paul’s attack was a retaliation to the governor’s remarks about Kentucky Republicans during a press conference call earlier on Wednesday.”

Which is about as weak a response as you’d expect from a weak individual.

That said, Cuomo would never be impeached in New York.

Sure, a vast majority of the state votes against him every election (a lower-level demonstration of the importance of the electoral college if ever there was one), but he has an entire media complex supporting him with tainted polls and false narratives, followed by spineless lawmakers who buy every bit of the propaganda.