Rand Paul Blasts Dr. Fauci’s Praise Of New York’s COVID-19 Response

On Monday, Sen. Rand Paul slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci’s praise for New York’s coronavirus response.

The Kentucky Republican, who is also a doctor, cited Johns Hopkins University data showing that New York, where coronavirus cases peaked in April, still leads deaths nationwide with 32,147, or 165 per 100,000 people.

“I think it’s a mistake to place all of our trust in one individual.” WATCH 🔊: @RandPaul reacts to his own line of questioning to Dr. Fauci from late June, citing school opening importance, various states’ mortality rates and more. @gregkellyusa https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/BtywlNw5Ur — Newsmax (@newsmax) July 20, 2020

RELATED: Rand Paul Goes After Fauci: A ‘Fatal Conceit’ To Believe Experts Know Everything

Paul: ‘Paging Dr. Fauci!’

This number is significantly more than the 4,804 deaths in Florida, or 22 per 100,000, and 3,889 in Texas, or 13 per 100,000.

Paul tweeted, “Paging Dr. Fauci! According to JHU, NY’s per capita death rate is more than 2X greater than Italy Spain & Britain & more than 8X worse than Florida & 10X worse than Texas.”

“For you to say NY got it done correctly disregards the facts & calls your judgement into question,” he added.

Paging Dr. Fauci! According to JHU, NY’s per capita death rate is more than 2X greater than Italy Spain & Britain & more than 8X worse than Florida & 10X worse than Texas. For you to say NY got it done correctly disregards the facts & calls your judgement into question. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 20, 2020

Fauci: ‘When you do it properly, you bring down those cases… We’ve done it in New York’

During an interview on Thursday, Dr. Fauci told PBS NewsHour that “when you do it properly, you bring down those cases. We’ve done it. We’ve done it in New York.”

“New York got hit worse than any place in the world,” he said. “And they did it correctly by doing the things that you’re talking about.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci to @JudyWoodruff on rising coronavirus cases in the U.S.: “We’ve got to do the things that are very clear that we need to do to turn this around. … We know that when you do it properly, you bring down those cases. We’ve done it, we’ve done it in New York.” pic.twitter.com/yV7ibfxsWQ — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) July 17, 2020

CNN’s Jake Tapper Hits Gov. Andrew Cuomo for saying New York is a shining example of how to handle COVID-19

While the media has understandably focused on the rising number of cases in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas, the fact that New York’s death toll is still highest in the country and second per capita only to New Jersey, is not something that is being well advertised.

Last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was criticized by CNN’s Jake Tapper who said the governor appeared to be taking a coronavirus “victory tour,” touting his state’s response to COVID-19 on NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and promoting a “New York Tough” poster, which is for sale.

“There are no illustrations, however, of the more than 32,000 dead New Yorkers, the highest death toll by far of any state,” Tapper said.

NY state has lost more than 32,000 lives to COVID-19. So while it’s great that the numbers have gone down, it’s perplexing to see crowing, Cuomo going on Fallon, etc. No other state has lost as many lives, not even close. New Jersey is next with 17,000+https://t.co/aIphqXdWYz — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 14, 2020

RELATED: Rand Paul Becomes First Senator To Contract Coronavirus

“No rendering on that poster of criticism that Gov. Cuomo ignored warnings, no depiction of the study that he could have saved thousands of lives had he and Mayor [Bill] De Blasio acted sooner, no painting there on the poster of his since-rescinded order that nursing homes take all infected patients in,” Tapper added.

Cuomo shot back on Thursday saying Tapper was guilty of a “misconstruction,” adding, “What we’re saying is that New Yorkers did step up and did flatten the curve. That is a fact.”

Sen. Paul, an ophthalmologist, announced in March that he had tested positive for coronavirus. After his recovery, he volunteered at a hospital in his hometown of Bowling Green, Kentucky, to help treat coronavirus patients.