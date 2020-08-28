Rand Paul And His Wife Attacked By Angry Mob Outside White House

Senator Rand Paul and his wife were surrounded and attacked by what he referred to as a “crazed mob” simply outside the White House in the early Friday early morning hours.

The occurrence happened as the congressman and his wife were leaving the White House following President Donald Trump’s approval speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC).

He fasted to keep in mind that law enforcement officer most likely conserved his life.

“Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House,” tweetedPaul “Thank you to [the Metropolitan Police Department] for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob.”

Scary Video

Nerve- wrecking video of the occurrence emerged revealing a crowd of protesters swarming the Senator and his wife, basically chasing them back to their hotel.

Paul needed to be surrounded by authorities, with one officer in front safeguarding him with a bike.