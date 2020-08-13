Rampant bitcoin gives crypto hedge funds a big lift

Hedge funds concentrated on cryptocurrencies are on a hot streak, having actually handled to browse choppy markets far better than peers concentrated on more traditional properties such as stocks and bonds.

Crypto fund supervisors have actually returned more than 50 percent over the 7 months to the end of July, compared to the low single-digit gains that hedge funds created throughout standard classes of properties, according to information service providerEurekahedge Last year crypto hedge funds got 16 percent, once again outperforming mainstream hedge funds, which were up 9 percent.

The pick-up in earnings follows a rally in bitcoin, now up 60 percent for the year versus the United States dollar and up 131 percent from a trough in March, that has actually benefited buy-and-hold financiers.

Investors stated collapsing rate of interest in the United States and large bond-buying programs by reserve banks, which have actually driven down federal government bond yields, have actually increased the appeal of digital properties such asbitcoin High stock costs, too, are keeping the pressure on dividend yields.

“There is no yield on crypto, but look at it this way: the floor in bitcoin is zero whereas in many traditional markets we now have negative rates and yields,” stated Max Boonen, co-founder of crypto trading business B2C2.

In the early days of crypto trading, financiers attempted to benefit by …