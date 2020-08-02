Ramallah’s Farmers’ Market is taking a stand against annexation – Middle East Monitor

Palestinians in the inhabited West Bank have actually been making a mindful effort to support regional farmers to assist them face Israel’s efforts to annex their farms.

Volunteers of the Sharaka group, in cooperation with the Khalil Sakakini Cultural Centre, introduced “Souk El- fallaheen“, a weekly Farmers’ Market that started this month and is the very first of its kind in Palestine.

Palestinian famers generally offer their fruit and vegetables to merchants who offer them onto stores, taking with them most of the earnings. The farmers themselves frequently operate at a low revenue margin or at a loss as they attempt to take on lower quality products which flood the marketplaces.

As a effect, farmers desert farming and for that reason their land. This has a direct influence on Palestinians withstanding Israeli profession since it makes it much easier for Israelis to get the land.

By contrast, the Farmers’ Market provides regional small manufacturers a platform to promote their items straight to customers at a much lower cost and make it possible for homeowners of Ramallah to purchase regional seasonal veggies, standard bread and home-cooked foods. In addition, it promotes eco-friendly practices.

A type of resistance

Lina Ismael– among the Sharaka volunteers who arrange the marketplace– believes the farmers’ failure to harvest and …