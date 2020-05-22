Ramadan, training and lockdown: How Muslim sportswomen are thriving

“Not even water?” It is a query most Muslims would have heard all through the previous month of Ramadan, whereas battling starvation pains, a dry throat and caffeine deprivation.

Those who observe this month of worship enter an abstinence of meals and water from dawn to sundown, which is roughly 18 hours within the UK. Fasting will not be for the faint-hearted and is particularly difficult for athletes who proceed to maintain a training regime throughout this holy interval.

The month will not be completely devoted to fasting. Other elementary facets embody giving to charity, a way of neighborhood spirit and spending nights in worship. Yet, this 12 months will probably be completely different. With the world coming into into lockdown simply weeks earlier than Ramadan started, shutting mosques and bringing a swift finish to much-anticipated group iftars – the breaking of the quick meal – Muslims everywhere in the world have needed to adapt.

Switching the acquainted liveliness of street-gathering iftars for quieter digital conferences has been a problem for a lot of. However, the spirit of hopefulness and neighborhood transcends past and is a typical theme for Muslims.

As we close to the top of the month of Ramadan, Fadumo Olow spoke to 4 Muslim sportswomen about their expertise.

Dalilah Muhammad

Olympic and world 400m hurdles champion and world document holder

Dalilah Muhammad was meant to be going into her closing training camp round now and specializing in retaining her Olympic title at Tokyo 2020. But on account of coronavirus, her Ramadan is trying very completely different this 12 months.

“When I originally got the news [about Tokyo 2020] I gave myself no more than 24 hours to be upset about it,” says Muhammad. “I then tried to look for the positives to see what I can do in this time and fasting was definitely the number one goal for me once I knew everything was cancelled.”

Since her profession as an expert athlete has taken off, Muhammad has not fasted a full Ramadan. However, the present state of affairs has given her the possibility to take action. In Los Angeles, the place Muhammad, 30, lives, dawn to sundown – the size of her quick – is roughly 13 hours.