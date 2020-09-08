Ramadan Sobhi: Huddersfield Town winger joins Pyramids

The 23-year-old has teamed up with the Egyptian Premier League outfit from the Terriers for an undisclosed fee

Ramdan Sobhi has joined Pyramids from Huddersfield Town on a five-year deal, the English Championship team has confirmed.

The Egypt international joined the Terriers from Stoke City on June 12, 2018 in a deal worth 5.7 million.

However, his inability to impress former manager David Wagner at the Kirklees Stadium saw him return to Al Ahly on loan in 2018. He extended his loan with the Egyptian giants for the 2019–20 season which was later cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite impressing with the Red Devils – where he scored seven goals and provided 14 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions, Sobhi decided to end his loan deal with the team to opt for a move to Pyramids permanently for an undisclosed amount.

The player took to social media to express his delight with his latest move.