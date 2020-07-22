Ram vans to use Waymo self-driving tech, with more Fiat Chryslers to follow

The Level 4 autonomous Waymo Driver system is currently being tested in the Chrysler Pacifica minivan in ride-hailing and delivery services in Phoenix, Ariz., with the latter set to be the focus of the new vans.

The vehicles employ several modules equipped with a variety of sensors that include lidar, radar and cameras, and are capable of fully automated driving under most conditions, but still have controls for a human driver to use.

The companies did not announce a timeline for the new vehicles to be deployed, but Waymo will be Fiat Chrysler’s exclusive provider of Level 4 technology and the plan is to make it available across the automaker’s lineup eventually.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP