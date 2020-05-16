Ralston High School seniors celebrated in style

It was an abrupt and sudden ending to the college 12 months in Ralston. Like so many others, the Coronavirus pandemic lower the college 12 months brief. But the district discovered a solution to have fun its class of 2020 Thursday night with a Senior Honor Cruise Night.

“We’re just trying to make it one really great night for our seniors so they know we really love ’em. They’ve had to endure a lot,” stated Superintendent Mark Adler.

Nearly 200 automobiles, adorned with balloons, paint and indicators, gathered in the Ralston High School car parking zone the place college students had been handed a yard signal and a t-shirt earlier than heading out to the route.

Along the way in which, neighborhood members stood on the sidewalks, cheering and waving.

It’s help from the neighborhood and the college district that graduating seniors are grateful for.

“It’s so amazing that they put this together for us knowing that it was really hard for us seniors to have everything taken away, so it was nice for them to do this to us,” stated senior Brianna Orellana.