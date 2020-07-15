Ralph Hasenhuttl steers clear of Southampton transfer talk | Football News





Ralph Hasenhuttl is staying tight lipped about his summer transfer plans

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl refused to talk about the possibility of a swap deal between Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and loanee Kyle Walker-Peters.

Hojberg, who has been stripped of the captaincy after refusing a fresh deal at St Mary’s, is reported to be keen on a move to Tottenham and Walker-Peters, who is on loan from the north London club, could be used as a makeweight in the deal.

The young right-back has impressed in his temporary stint at Saints and Jose Mourinho has said he would enable the player to leave if that is what he wanted.

But, with three games in six days to prepare for – the very first a home match with Brighton on Thursday – Hasenhuttl is not concentrating on transfer rumours.

“I don’t concentrate so much on the transfer market to be honest,” he said. “I know we have some targets nonetheless it is this kind of busy time, I have to give attention to getting a performance from my team and the opponents we are facing.

“It costs a whole lot of energy at the moment to get the right strategy. You would ever guess if you are playing teams like (Manchester) City and United you need a perfect game otherwise you don’t have any chance.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has refused a fresh deal at Southampton

“So there’s a lot of preparing, particularly with several days between games.

“My scouts are giving me some information in the players that are of interest to us, we are busy in the background.”

The Austrian did concede his recruitment department were taking a look at centre-backs come july 1st, with the transfer window due to open on July 27.

But again he declined to touch upon speculation linking Southampton with Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu.

2:59 FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Manchester United and Southampton. ABSOLVE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Manchester United and Southampton.

“It’s right that we are looking in this position, but I don’t want to discuss or agree to these rumours,” Hasenhuttl said. “We always have some players within our minds and centre-back position is a position we want to make a move.

“I think we now have a little longer transfer window maybe to manage, it’s important we don’t make as many signings but the signings we will make they must be perfect.

“We can be earlier, this season we can do it because we are on the safe side of being in the Premier League next season, last season it was different. We try to take this advantage and get the right players at the right moment.”

It is a quick turnaround for Saints following their impressive late 2-2 draw at Manchester United on Monday night.

There are no fresh injuries, with Jan Valery (muscle), Moussa Djenepo (calf) and Sofiane Boufal (thigh) still missing.

“No injury news, no new ones,” the boss added. “A few tired players now, this is the bigger issue. It is a very short time to recover, we had a very intense game, we ran much more than the opponent. It was a very intense game.”