Ralph Hasenhuttl: Southampton manager agrees new four-year contract | Football News







Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has agreed a new four-year contract to maintain him on the membership till 2024, with official affirmation anticipated on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old has been in command of Saints for two-and-a-half years after succeeding Mark Hughes at St Mary’s in December 2018.

Hasenhuttl has established himself as a well-liked determine on the south coast and impressively steered the ship again heading in the right direction after October’s record-breaking 9-Zero residence loss to Leicester.

Southampton sit in 14th place forward of the Premier League’s resumption later this month.

Hasenhuttl’s males have a seven-point cushion above the relegation zone with 9 matches remaining.

More to comply with…