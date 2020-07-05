Ralph Hasenhuttl hails ‘best ever’ Southampton home display in win over Manchester City | Football News



















Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says his players displayed belief, fight and passion to beat Manchester City

Ralph Hasenhuttl said Southampton’s display in their 1-0 win over Manchester City was the most effective his side has produced at St Mary’s all through his 18 months at the club.

Che Adams scored his first goal for Saints, per year after joining the club, with a wonderful long-range strike as they beat the dethroned champions City to condemn Pep Guardiola’s side to a third successive away loss in the Premier League.

The result moved Southampton up to 13th, and Hasenhuttl was effusive in his praise of his players following only their fifth home win of the growing season.

“You have to be brave and have a bit of luck,” the Austrian said a while later. “We showed a lot of passion and we got what we deserved. The goal means a great deal to Che also to us. He has really deserved this goal and he worked hard for the duration of.

Highlights from Southampton's win over Manchester City

“Sometimes, it is not possible to have something and I do not just want to discuss one player as there have been a lot of good performances.

“You could always feel the belief and the game plan of allowing them possession and breaking on the counter-attack worked well. Every win is important – we were last in the home rankings and this was by far the best performance we’ve had here since I was a manager and it had to be in order for us to win.”

Southampton have won 11 points against the league’s traditional ‘big six’ in the Premier League this year – only Wolves (12) have won more.

Che Adams celebrates his speculative opener at St Mary’s

Their latest triumph was built on an unshakeable resistance to 26 shots from their opponents, and the Saints only had 27 per cent possession as they took advantage of the 2 drinks stoppages to regain their composure.

“We had a very good week and we wanted the players to be brave in possession,” Hasenhuttl added. “I was sometimes shouting ‘more possession’ but we’d a few chances for the 2nd goal whilst the opponent had a lot of chances. It’s an excellent result for people.

“The drinks breaks gave us a breather so they were fantastic for us.”

Pep: We made one mistake and were punished

Pep Guardiola says mistakes have undermined his side's chances of progress this term

Second-placed City, who beat champions Liverpool 4-0 in their last outing, came against a Southampton goalkeeper in Alex McCarthy who was in inspired form.

He saved a robust drive from Raheem Sterling, a goal-bound header from David Silva – after Fernandinho struck the post – after which kept out Riyad Mahrez with his feet.

While neither side had much at stake in the game, both fought for the points as if every thing was exactly in danger, and Guardiola admitted the end result was the story of City’s season.

“It was a really good performance but it was a resume of this season,” said Guardiola, who hasn’t lost three straight away league games before in his managerial career.

Aymeric Laporte and Guardiola shake hands after a ninth league defeat

“We made a mistake and they punished us. We’ve lost a lot of games like this, and if you do that you can’t compete to win the Premier League.”

Guardiola defended his usage of his goalkeeper Ederson such as a libero on the edge of his box, which Hasenhuttl said he had targeted prior to the match and eventually led to Adams’ goal.

“We use our goalkeeper in the build-up to play better,” the Catalan added. “The mistake was area of the game, but we did not lose as a result of that reason.

“He gives us a lot to play better, but we have to improve. This has happened often this season. The number of chances that we had, we have to attempt to score more goals.

“We’ve scored the most goals in the Premier League and we’ve created lots of chances this year, but we’ve lost lots of games. It’s hard even for me to locate a reason why, but we have to go through the way we play and try to concede as few as possible. In the games we’ve lost, we have been more than good, but it is not been enough.

“I still have confidence in the players as it is the same people who have won titles in the past. The way we’re playing this season is quite similar but we’ve been losing games like we didn’t even do in the past three seasons.”